iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EFG opened at $123.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.