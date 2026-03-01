iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Holdings Reduced by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.