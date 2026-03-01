iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,145 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 29th total of 75,773 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 209,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 57,749 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 144,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,721. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $618.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $3.9951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,664.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

