iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.52. 106,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 228,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 488.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Northland Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility. HYDB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.