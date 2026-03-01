iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

