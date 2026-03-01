Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.8790. 978,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,251,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,856 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 48,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc operates a global satellite communications network that delivers voice and data services across land, sea and air. The company’s unique architecture relies on a constellation of 66 low-Earth orbit satellites, enabling real-time connectivity in regions beyond the reach of terrestrial wireless networks. Iridium’s core offerings include satellite voice and messaging services, broadband data terminals, push-to-talk (PTT) interoperability and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Iridium serves a diverse range of markets, including maritime shipping, aviation, government and defense, energy, and enterprise.

