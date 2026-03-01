Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James Financial

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INVH. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 87,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

