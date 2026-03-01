Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up 2.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.