Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,801,401 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the January 29th total of 17,062,529 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,510,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,787,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,064,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,359,000 after buying an additional 3,692,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,343,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,219,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

