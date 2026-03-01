Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 17500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

