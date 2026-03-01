Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

