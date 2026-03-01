Integral Diagnostics Limited (IDX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.
About Integral Diagnostics
