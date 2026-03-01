Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,167 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,131,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after buying an additional 184,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 143,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 126,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 706.7% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $123.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $118.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.