Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 67,370 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,642 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 67,370 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TripAdvisor worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 75.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,077 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on TripAdvisor and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.96.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $10.11 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

