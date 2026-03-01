Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 41,386 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -409.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $211,981.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at $32,057,469.29. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Bloom-Brookfield Deal

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Backlog & Guidance

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Zacks YTD Note

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Cramer Comment

High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Citi Initiation

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. BE vs FCEL

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. SEC Filing

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally. Valuation Note

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

