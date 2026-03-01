Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Option Care Health worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 987.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

