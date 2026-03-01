Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,246 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Extreme Networks worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 85.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.5%

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.