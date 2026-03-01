Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 191.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company had revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.