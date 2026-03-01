Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiTime worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3,220.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.73, for a total value of $1,511,055.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,379.82. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 566 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.08, for a total value of $233,803.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,618,436.12. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,262 shares of company stock worth $11,822,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $397.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.62 and a beta of 2.51. SiTime Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $446.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.07 and its 200-day moving average is $318.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.38.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

