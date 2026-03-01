Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kyndryl worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 192.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 103.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kyndryl this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kyndryl was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Mainframe Modernization (2025–2026), which supports its market positioning in legacy modernization services and could help revenue positioning and client win momentum. Kyndryl Named a Leader in 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape

Kyndryl was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Mainframe Modernization (2025–2026), which supports its market positioning in legacy modernization services and could help revenue positioning and client win momentum. Positive Sentiment: Short interest has fallen significantly (about a 25.8% drop vs. late January), reducing near‑term short‑sell pressure and the risk of a short‑squeeze dynamic. (Data item reported 2/25/2026.)

Short interest has fallen significantly (about a 25.8% drop vs. late January), reducing near‑term short‑sell pressure and the risk of a short‑squeeze dynamic. (Data item reported 2/25/2026.) Neutral Sentiment: Kyndryl’s interim CFO Harsh Chugh will speak at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on March 3 — an upcoming investor event where management may provide more color on controls, outlook and remediation plans. Kyndryl to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

Kyndryl’s interim CFO Harsh Chugh will speak at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on March 3 — an upcoming investor event where management may provide more color on controls, outlook and remediation plans. Negative Sentiment: Kyndryl filed amended quarterly and annual reports disclosing that its disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective for several 2025 periods (March 31, June 30, Sept 30) after the departure of three key executives. That raises risk of restatements, regulatory scrutiny, and weaker investor confidence. Amended reports detail material internal control weaknesses

Kyndryl filed amended quarterly and annual reports disclosing that its disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective for several 2025 periods (March 31, June 30, Sept 30) after the departure of three key executives. That raises risk of restatements, regulatory scrutiny, and weaker investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for securities‑fraud class actions tied to the same disclosures; firms are urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status before the April 13, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings increases litigation risk and headline frequency. Rosen Law Firm solicits lead plaintiff applicants

Multiple plaintiff law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for securities‑fraud class actions tied to the same disclosures; firms are urging investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status before the April 13, 2026 deadline. The proliferation of filings increases litigation risk and headline frequency. Negative Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary includes cautionary notes (e.g., Jim Cramer said it’s “too early to recommend” KD), which can dampen buying interest until controls and outlook issues are resolved. Jim Cramer commentary

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl Stock Performance

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $177,248.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 1.65%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.