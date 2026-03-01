Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,163 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $2,896,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,520.20. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,550 shares of company stock worth $44,127,667. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus set a $80.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

Featured Articles

