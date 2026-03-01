Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.07 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. iA Financial set a $75.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

