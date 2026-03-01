Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 62,970 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 147.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 82.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.