Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,297 shares during the period. Installed Building Products comprises 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.97% of Installed Building Products worth $64,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 270.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore set a $265.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $249.75.

Installed Building Products News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Business Wire — IBP Q4 Results

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations: IBP reported $3.24 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.83 and revenue of $747.5M (slightly down y/y), with the company saying it delivered record fourth‑quarter and FY2025 profitability — a core reason investors are buying the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength.

Company announced a special cash dividend of $1.80 per share (ex‑dividend/record date reported as March 13; pay date March 31), representing an outsized yield headline that can attract income-focused buyers and help explain intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Yahoo Finance — Stock Soars

Market commentary and headlines highlighting the beat and “stock soars” narrative amplified the move; several outlets ran summaries and call transcripts that increased investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Benzinga / Finviz — Analyst Notes

Analyst actions are mixed: Wells Fargo trimmed its target from $355 to $340 but kept an “equal weight” rating (small upside vs. the current price), while Vertical Research upgraded IBP from “sell” to “hold” with a $326 target — both are essentially neutral to only mildly supportive. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $255 but maintained an “underperform” rating — that $255 PT implies material downside vs. the current price and introduces a meaningful bearish signal that could cap upside or prompt profit‑taking. Benzinga — RBC Note

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $328.27 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.36. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Featured Articles

