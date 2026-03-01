Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Sells $180,759.24 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $180,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 82,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,894.14. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Monday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 4,439 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $125,623.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $148,260.15.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $657.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 target price on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCMD

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,610,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 103,237 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.