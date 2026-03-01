Insider Selling: Lear (NYSE:LEA) VP Sells $214,650.00 in Stock

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) VP Marianne Vidershain sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $214,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $251,370. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $142.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lear by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lear by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Lear in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lear

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.