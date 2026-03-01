Insider Selling: APi Group (NYSE:APG) SVP Sells $983,620.00 in Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,977.08. The trade was a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in APi Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in APi Group by 1,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally. Read More.

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access events scheduled: APi’s senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

