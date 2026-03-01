Insider Selling: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $10,197.50 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Grace Wong-Sarad sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $10,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 118,903 shares in the company, valued at $297,257.50. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 5th, Grace Wong-Sarad sold 4,753 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $5,751.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Grace Wong-Sarad sold 8,056 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $9,022.72.

Shares of ALEC opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Alector had a negative net margin of 679.16% and a negative return on equity of 191.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 50.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 729,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 5.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on discovering and developing immuno-neurology therapies that target the innate immune system to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Alector’s approach aims to harness the body’s natural defense mechanisms to clear pathological proteins and restore neuronal function in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, with lead programs AL001 and AL002 advancing in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease studies.

