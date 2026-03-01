Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) SVP Buys $72,875.00 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,875.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 298,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,286.91. The trade was a 4.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:SXC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.45 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 80.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

