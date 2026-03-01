Insider Buying: Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Director Purchases $41,350.00 in Stock

Ridgepost Capital, Inc (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stewart, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,571.75. This represents a 3.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ridgepost Capital Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE RPC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.08 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ridgepost Capital, Inc has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.19.

Ridgepost Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ridgepost Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ridgepost Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ridgepost Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Ridgepost Capital

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non‑exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

