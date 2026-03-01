Insider Buying: Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Director Buys $118,454.40 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) Director David Henry Hoffmann bought 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $118,454.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,002,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,057,703.36. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Henry Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 26th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $137,256.00.
- On Monday, February 23rd, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 15,200 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $135,432.00.
- On Thursday, February 19th, David Henry Hoffmann acquired 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $82,786.00.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, David Henry Hoffmann bought 10,600 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00.
- On Friday, February 13th, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 6,099 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $43,729.83.
Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.
Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.
The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.
