InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,749 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the January 29th total of 22,558 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

InPost Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of INPOY stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. InPost has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

InPost Company Profile

InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafał Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

