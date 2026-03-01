Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Shares Down 11% – Time to Sell?

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.4450 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 380,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 281,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IXHL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incannex Healthcare to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Incannex Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Incannex Healthcare by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,385 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incannex Healthcare by 639.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies that combine cannabinoid and psychedelic compounds. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with research operations in the United States, the company seeks to leverage the therapeutic potential of its proprietary formulations to address a range of medical conditions. Incannex is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker IXHL and maintains a presence in both Australia and North America.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of clinical evaluation.

