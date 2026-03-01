ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 28,541,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 45,534,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG‑naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label‑expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Article Title

ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG‑naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label‑expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY‑2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Article Title

ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY‑2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near‑term analyst sentiment and target‑price revisions. Article Title

HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near‑term analyst sentiment and target‑price revisions. Negative Sentiment: Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Article Title

Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports cite significant intraday profit‑taking (one article notes a ~17% drop after an intraday high) and coverage pointing to a ~7% decline — these articles reflect short‑term selling and headline‑driven volatility that can amplify swings in the stock. Article Title Article Title

A number of research firms recently commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,850,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 1,030,113 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $20,497,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $16,152,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

