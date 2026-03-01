Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Ibotta from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ibotta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ibotta from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ibotta from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Ibotta Price Performance

Shares of IBTA opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of 226.38 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Ibotta has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $62.74.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Ibotta had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ibotta’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ibotta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Ibotta in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ibotta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ibotta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibotta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,976,000.

About Ibotta

Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA) is a Denver‐based mobile commerce platform that connects consumers, retailers and brands through a unified cash-back rewards experience. Users access the Ibotta mobile app or browser extension to unlock rebates on everyday purchases, redeemable on groceries, retail goods, travel bookings and digital services. The platform integrates with major supermarket chains, big‐box retailers and online merchants, enabling shoppers to earn automatic cash-back both in physical stores and across e-commerce channels.

Founded in 2012 by co‐founder and CEO Bryan Leach, Ibotta has evolved from a simple rebate app into a comprehensive performance marketing partner for consumer goods companies.

