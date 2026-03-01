Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.47.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

