Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stryker Stock Performance
SYK stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stryker
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.