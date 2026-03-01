Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after buying an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,585,000 after buying an additional 782,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

