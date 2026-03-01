Huntington National Bank Sells 14,023 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,472,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,722,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,006,000 after buying an additional 4,805,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,571.40. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,184.06. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,242. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

