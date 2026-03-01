Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

Target News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire

Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire

Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport

JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks

Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz

Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

