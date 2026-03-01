Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06.
Target Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.
Target News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
