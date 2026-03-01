Huntington National Bank Has $5.22 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,348,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,037,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $113.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.04 and a twelve month high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. HSBC dropped their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

