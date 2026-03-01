Huntington National Bank Buys 14,831 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,677,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,104,000 after buying an additional 727,070 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,364,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,954,000 after buying an additional 1,399,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,634,000 after buying an additional 254,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3347 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

