Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $5.40 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00008058 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $96.55 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.22 or 0.00332937 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,872,491 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table aboveTelegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, Instagram, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.