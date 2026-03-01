Hoppy (HOPPY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $475.71 thousand worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoppy has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hoppy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,215.79 or 0.99977052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Token Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00000397 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $479,791.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoppy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoppy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.