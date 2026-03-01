Holderness Investments Co. Sells 2,173 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average of $325.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

