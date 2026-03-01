HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Insider Gregory (Greg) Hayes Purchases 7,846 Shares

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hayes bought 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.81 per share, with a total value of A$22,047.26.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 214.0%. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

