Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a very bullish FY2028 EPS projection of $12.25 per share (vs. the current consensus ~$7.89), which could support a higher long-term valuation and optimism among growth-focused investors.

Zacks Research issued a very bullish FY2028 EPS projection of $12.25 per share (vs. the current consensus ~$7.89), which could support a higher long-term valuation and optimism among growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Two firms raised targets this week — one report cites a new $360 price target and another named Sanford C. Bernstein set a $322 target — signaling some analysts see more upside. Article Title Article Title

Two firms raised targets this week — one report cites a new $360 price target and another named Sanford C. Bernstein set a $322 target — signaling some analysts see more upside. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13% in February to ~5.08M shares (≈2.3% of float), reducing potential bearish squeeze pressure and signaling fewer traders are betting against the name.

Short interest fell ~13% in February to ~5.08M shares (≈2.3% of float), reducing potential bearish squeeze pressure and signaling fewer traders are betting against the name. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights Hilton alongside Marriott and Hyatt as driving growth via loyalty, conversions and memberships — supportive for revenue and fee-based growth prospects. 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch

Industry commentary highlights Hilton alongside Marriott and Hyatt as driving growth via loyalty, conversions and memberships — supportive for revenue and fee-based growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced.

Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early‑2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price.

Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early‑2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Hilton’s valuation is stretched after recent highs, which may have prompted some profit-taking among momentum investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.