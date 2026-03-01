Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $18.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

