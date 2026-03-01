Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $18.00. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 500 shares.
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. legal development could protect Hikma’s Vascepa generic position — the U.S. Solicitor General urged dismissal of Amarin’s challenge around “skinny labels,” a ruling that would be supportive of Hikma’s position in the Vascepa patent dispute. As SCOTUS takes on ‘skinny label’ review, top US lawyer sides with generics maker
- Positive Sentiment: Share-buyback announced and underway — Hikma launched a $250m repurchase program and made an initial ~£1.2m purchase, a clear capital-return signal that can support the share price longer term. Hikma launches $250m buyback with first £1.2m share purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Underlying sales momentum — 2025 core revenue rose ~6% with injectables performing strongly, supporting the company’s fundamentals despite near-term headwinds. UK’s Hikma posts higher annual revenue on strong injectables segment
- Neutral Sentiment: Company recap: revenue growth + buyback + leadership overhaul — the firm packaged these items together as its strategic response to the outlook; impact depends on execution and investor confidence. Hikma posts revenue growth, launches $250m buyback and overhauls leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Weaker 2026 guidance spooked investors — management issued softer guidance for 2026, triggering a sharp sell-off as the market focused on near-term growth risks. Hikma Pharma tumbles on softer guidance as buyback fails to soften pill
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership shuffle seen as reaction to weak outlook — executive chair to serve as full-time CEO and other senior moves have been framed as a response to performance, which increased investor uncertainty. Hikma Pharmaceuticals rejigs top team as shares slide on weak outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares hit multi-year lows — commentary and headlines calling out a three‑year low amplified selling pressure despite the buyback. Hikma Pharma shares plunge to over three-year low on weak outlook
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.
Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.
