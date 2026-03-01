HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Gray Media Inc. $GTN

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,847 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Gray Media worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gray Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Gray Media by 147.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Media during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gray Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Stock Down 12.0%

GTN stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Gray Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

Gray Media ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.50 million. Gray Media had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GTN. Wall Street Zen raised Gray Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Gray Media from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Media from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Gray Media News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gray Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Co. raised its price target to $12 and set a “buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Analyst optimism can support buying interest and sentiment improvement. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Dividend Announcement

Board authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (payable Mar 31; record Mar 13), yielding roughly 5.9% — attractive income for yield-focused investors and a cash-return signal. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results topped street estimates: adjusted EPS beat (reported loss smaller than expected) and revenue of $792M beat consensus. Management said results exceeded guidance and highlighted strong Q4 execution, which supports near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Call Transcript Slide Deck

Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available (useful for detail on ad trends, political/seasonal impacts and cost actions). These materials can clarify drivers but don’t change the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price.

Q1 2026 revenue guidance was lowered to about $755M–$770M, below consensus (~$779M). Below-consensus forward guidance is the primary negative catalyst and explains downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~24% year-over-year and prior-year EPS was much higher; the company is still navigating a post-election/advertising slowdown and structural pressures that may limit near-term upside. Zacks and other outlets highlighted the loss but noted the beat. Zacks Coverage

About Gray Media

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) is a U.S.-based broadcasting and digital media company that owns and operates a portfolio of local television stations and associated digital platforms. The company’s core business centers on delivering local news, sports and entertainment programming through its network-affiliated broadcast outlets. In addition to traditional over-the-air distribution, Gray Media supports multi-platform video streaming and on-demand services for audiences across its markets.

Gray Media’s television stations carry network programming from major national broadcasters, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW, and often feature locally produced news and public affairs content.

