HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $718.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.53%.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

