HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,793 IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IES by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of IES stock opened at $495.35 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $537.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.66 and a 200 day moving average of $408.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million. IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.96, for a total value of $4,069,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,116,082. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.48, for a total value of $2,057,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,962,227. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,820 shares of company stock worth $105,769,431. 56.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IESC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on IES in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IES

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.