HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF $IAUG

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,003 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

